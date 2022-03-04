2010 GMC Terrain

$2,600 + taxes & licensing 2 8 8 , 4 1 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8606318

8606318 Stock #: 37153

37153 VIN: 2CTFLCEW4A6299375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 37153

Mileage 288,418 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.