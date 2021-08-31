Menu
2010 GMC Yukon

256,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Big 4 Motors

403-561-2416

2010 GMC Yukon

2010 GMC Yukon

Denali

2010 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

403-561-2416

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

256,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8064472
  • Stock #: A15801
  • VIN: 1GKUKEEF2AR238858

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 256,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Every pre-owned vehicle from Big 4 Motors is fully safety certified and comes with a full inspection, a free CARFAX vehicle history report, 3 months of Sirius XM radio (on equipped vehicles), plus Mechanical Fitness Assessment.We also provide additional pre-owned vehicle offers such as Tricare extended warranties, and a variety of aftermarket add-ons. Need financing assistance? We can help with that too.Stop in today or visit Big4Motors.com. Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive retail dealer. Please see CARFAX Report available through Big 4 Motors for full vehicle history.Call us at: +1-403-252-6671*Note all options supersede standard factory equipment options. Please call us if you have any questions.Big 4 Motors is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealership, proudly serving Calgary for over 40 years!

Vehicle Features

2nd Row Heated Reclining Bucket Seats
Autoride Suspension Package
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid Paint Scheme
GVWR: 3
Liftgate w/Liftglass Body Ordering Code
3rd Row 3-Passenger 50/50 Split-Bench Seat
SLT Model Option
Power-Operated Rear Liftgate
Tires: P275/55R20 AS BW
Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic w/OD
Preferred Equipment Group 1SF
Denali Luxury Edition
311 kgs (7/300 lbs)
Engine: Vortec 6.2L V8 FlexFuel SFI
Full-Feature Reclining Front Bucket Seats

Big 4 Motors

Big 4 Motors

7330 Macleod Trail S., Calgary, AB T2H 0L9

