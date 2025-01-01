$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 347,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2010 Honda CR-V LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V comes equipped with these options: Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Side curtain airbags, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Rear window defroster, Rear seat heater ducts, and Rear intermittent wiper w/washer. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
