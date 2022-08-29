Menu
2010 Honda Ridgeline

388,348 KM

Details Description

$4,900

+ tax & licensing
$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

EX-L

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,900

+ taxes & licensing

388,348KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215158
  • Stock #: 51126
  • VIN: 5FPYK1F52AB501861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51126
  • Mileage 388,348 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51126 - LOT #: 613 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

