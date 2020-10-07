Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

138,504 KM

Details Description Features

$2,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

GL

Location

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Contact Seller

$2,400

+ taxes & licensing

138,504KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6113031
  • Stock #: 0095
  • VIN: KMHDB8AEXAU070082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,504 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Hyundai Elantra GLS 2.0L FWD 

138,504 KM

$2400.00

Stock # 0095
Active Status

 Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.

Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=KOpiUEhoy0e90zKCU3k6rQt7MaDi2gUY

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details

(403) 612-8289

(403) 248-4881

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 138,504 KM
$2,400 + tax & lic
2004 Nissan Altima 3...
 238,736 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 178,789 KM
$4,000 + tax & lic

Email JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-4881

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory