Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 38633 <br/>Lot #: 744 <br/>Reserve Price: $6,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Infiniti G37 XS

160,954 KM

Details Description

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Infiniti G37 XS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Infiniti G37 XS

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11773263
  2. 11773263
  3. 11773263
  4. 11773263
  5. 11773263
  6. 11773263
  7. 11773263
  8. 11773263
  9. 11773263
  10. 11773263
  11. 11773263
  12. 11773263
  13. 11773263
  14. 11773263
  15. 11773263
  16. 11773263
  17. 11773263
  18. 11773263
  19. 11773263
  20. 11773263
  21. 11773263
  22. 11773263
  23. 11773263
  24. 11773263
  25. 11773263
  26. 11773263
  27. 11773263
  28. 11773263
  29. 11773263
  30. 11773263
  31. 11773263
Contact Seller

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,954KM
VIN JN1CV6AR1AM453121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38633
  • Mileage 160,954 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday October 8.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38633
Lot #: 744
Reserve Price: $6,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 Hyundai Tucson Preferred 101,901 KM $20,000 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Toyota Sienna XLE for sale in Calgary, AB
2004 Toyota Sienna XLE 381,722 KM $1,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Chevrolet Equinox 1LT 161,245 KM $2,950 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Infiniti G37 XS