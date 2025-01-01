Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 69873 <br/>Lot #: 600 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,450 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Claim History: Claim History. <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Infiniti G37X

191,425 KM

Details Description

$3,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Infiniti G37X

S

Watch This Vehicle
12476542

2010 Infiniti G37X

S

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12476542
  2. 12476542
  3. 12476542
  4. 12476542
  5. 12476542
  6. 12476542
  7. 12476542
  8. 12476542
  9. 12476542
  10. 12476542
  11. 12476542
  12. 12476542
  13. 12476542
  14. 12476542
  15. 12476542
  16. 12476542
  17. 12476542
  18. 12476542
  19. 12476542
  20. 12476542
  21. 12476542
  22. 12476542
  23. 12476542
  24. 12476542
  25. 12476542
  26. 12476542
  27. 12476542
  28. 12476542
  29. 12476542
  30. 12476542
  31. 12476542
  32. 12476542
  33. 12476542
  34. 12476542
  35. 12476542
  36. 12476542
Contact Seller

$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,425KM
VIN JN1CV6AR6AM455673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 69873
  • Mileage 191,425 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday May 6.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 69873
Lot #: 600
Reserve Price: $3,450
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Claim History: Claim History.
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2011 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 GMC Acadia Denali 228,483 KM $7,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Fiat 500 E Electric for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Fiat 500 E Electric 121,008 KM $4,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Infiniti QX60 124,296 KM $12,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,450

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Infiniti G37X