<div>2010 JAGUAR XF PREMIUM LUXURY WITH 142293KMS. NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!</div><div>.<br />ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!<br />One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? Weve got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!<br /><br />What We Offer:<br /><br />*Low Bi-Weekly Payments<br />*Instant Approvals<br />*Credit Consolidation<br />*Employment Insurance<br />*Negative Equity Coverage<br /><br />Operating Hours:<br />Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm<br />Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm<br /><br />Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.<br /><br />Referral Program:<br />Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!<br /><br />AMVIC Licensed Dealer<br /><br />After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018<br /><br />Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4<br /><br />All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.</div>

2010 Jaguar XF

142,293 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
2010 Jaguar XF

Premium Luxury | SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | BLIND SPOT DETECT

12262879

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,293KM
VIN SAJXA0GB1ALR77099

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 142,293 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CD Player,Navigation System,Sun/Moonroof,Power Steering,Traction Control,Premium Sound System,Automatic Headlights,Trip Computer,AM/FM Stereo,Floor Mats,Aluminum Wheels,Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,Front Reading Lamps,Keyless Entry,Heated Mirrors,Leath...

