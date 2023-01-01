Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Compass

198,327 KM

Details Description

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Compass

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10103571
  2. 10103571
  3. 10103571
  4. 10103571
  5. 10103571
  6. 10103571
  7. 10103571
  8. 10103571
  9. 10103571
  10. 10103571
  11. 10103571
  12. 10103571
  13. 10103571
  14. 10103571
  15. 10103571
  16. 10103571
  17. 10103571
  18. 10103571
  19. 10103571
  20. 10103571
  21. 10103571
  22. 10103571
  23. 10103571
Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
198,327KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10103571
  • Stock #: 71807
  • VIN: 1J4NF4FB6AD581061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 71807
  • Mileage 198,327 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 27.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 71807 - LOT #: 670 - RESERVE PRICE: $6,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Ford Escape SE
 132,152 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 226,168 KM
$4,800 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota C-HR XLE
 157,807 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory