Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Jeep Liberty

230,086 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Jeep Liberty

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Jeep Liberty

Sport

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9464733
  2. 9464733
  3. 9464733
  4. 9464733
  5. 9464733
  6. 9464733
  7. 9464733
  8. 9464733
  9. 9464733
  10. 9464733
  11. 9464733
  12. 9464733
  13. 9464733
  14. 9464733
  15. 9464733
  16. 9464733
  17. 9464733
  18. 9464733
  19. 9464733
  20. 9464733
  21. 9464733
  22. 9464733
  23. 9464733
  24. 9464733
  25. 9464733
  26. 9464733
  27. 9464733
  28. 9464733
  29. 9464733
  30. 9464733
  31. 9464733
  32. 9464733
  33. 9464733
  34. 9464733
  35. 9464733
Contact Seller

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

230,086KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464733
  • Stock #: 56201
  • VIN: 1J4PN2GK2AW175815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 56201
  • Mileage 230,086 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JANUARY 10.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 56201 - LOT #: 555 - RESERVE PRICE: $2,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - HAIL DAMAGE: HAIL DAMAGE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Nissan Pathfind...
 69,862 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota RAV4 XLE
 38,245 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Honda Accord EX-L
 132,750 KM
$2,450 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory