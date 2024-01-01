Menu
2010 Jeep Patriot

215,884 KM

Details Description Features

2010 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED

2010 Jeep Patriot

LIMITED

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
215,884KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1J4NF4GB9AD585006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray/Light Pebble Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,884 KM

Vehicle Description

Look at this 2010 Jeep Patriot Limited. Its Variable transmission and Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Patriot has the following options: UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: pwr express open/close sunroof, (9) Boston Acoustic speakers w/subwoofer, (2) articulating liftgate speakers, SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars, iPod control, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone, remote start system, security alarm, soft tonneau cover, front seat side-impact airbags, tire pressure monitoring display, UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command, universal garage door opener, P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start, BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, 26F LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine, continuously variable transaxle, 2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD), and Vehicle info centre. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
2.4L DOHC 16-VALVE I4 DUAL VVT ENGINE (STD)
CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
26F LIMITED CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.4L I4 engine continuously variable transaxle
SUN/SOUND GROUP -inc: pwr express open/close sunroof (9) Boston Acoustic speakers w/subwoofer (2) articulating liftgate speakers
Requires Subscription
DARK SLATE GRAY/LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
SECURITY & CARGO CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: adjustable roof rail crossbars iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone remote start system security alarm soft tonneau cover front seat side-impact airbags tire pressure monitoring display...
UCONNECT HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/VOICE COMMAND -inc: iPod control auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

2010 Jeep Patriot