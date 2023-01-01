2010 Jeep Patriot

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 3 7 , 6 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637936

9637936 Stock #: 10315A

10315A VIN: 1J4NT2GAXAD508844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 237,603 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.