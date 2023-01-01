Menu
2010 Jeep Wrangler

146,258 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-770-9294

2010 Jeep Wrangler

2010 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2010 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Auto House

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

  1. 10361640
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

146,258KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10361640
  • Stock #: 108249
  • VIN: 1J4AA2D13AL108249

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Mileage 146,258 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Jeep wrangler sport for sale,. Good condition, 2.5 lift kit, rugged ridge snorkel, led head light, led fog light, led break light, addict rim xd series, no issue, no accidents, no leak, no smoking, no pet, low mileage, no off roading and well maintained.

6-SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION (STD),3.8L OHV 12-VALVE SMPI V6 ENGINE (STD),3.21 AXLE RATIO,BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC,Four Wheel Drive,Tow Hooks,Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Steel Wheels,Tires - Front On/Off Road,Tires - Rear On/Off Road,Conventional...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Jacksonport

10620 36 St NE, Calgary, AB T3N 1A5

403-770-9294

