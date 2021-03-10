2010 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 9 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6772166

6772166 Stock #: P12646

P12646 VIN: 1J4AA2D14AL157203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 150,993 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Powertrain 6 Speed Manual Additional Features 4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.