OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 38355
Lot #: 356
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
* HYDRAULIC LEAK * PLAY IN SWING FRAME - REQUIRES REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT * * OPERATIONAL *
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

2010 John Deere 310 SJ

8,945 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 John Deere 310 SJ

2010 John Deere 310 SJ

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,945KM
VIN 1T0310SJVA0188751

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 8,945 KM

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday October 30.

Stock #: 38355
Lot #: 356
Reserve Price: Not Set
CarProof Report: Not Available

Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
* HYDRAULIC LEAK * PLAY IN SWING FRAME - REQUIRES REPAIR OR REPLACEMENT * * OPERATIONAL *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 John Deere 310 SJ