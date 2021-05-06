Menu
2010 Land Rover Range Rover

138,306 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT SUPERCHARGED

2010 Land Rover Range Rover

SPORT SUPERCHARGED

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,306KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7126174
  Stock #: AA0391
  VIN: SALSH2E49AA229922

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AA0391
  • Mileage 138,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2010 Range Rover Sport SC! This 4WD SUV features Keyless Start, Backup Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation, Rain Sensing Wipers, Heated Seats/Steering Wheel, Premium Sound System, 2 Sets of Tires, Tow Hitch, Sunroof, Cruise Control, and many more great features!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Column
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
High intensity discharge headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Locking Differential
Cargo Area Cover
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Second Row Heated Seat
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

