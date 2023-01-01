Menu
2010 Lexus RX 350

210,806 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2010 Lexus RX 350

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr Luxury | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

2010 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4dr Luxury | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

Location

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

210,806KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052232
  • Stock #: GTS1291
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA5AC001291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # GTS1291
  • Mileage 210,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2010 Lexus RX350: Uncompromising Longevity and Timeless Luxury!

Experience the epitome of enduring performance and unmatched refinement with the 2010 Lexus RX350. Crafted to stand the test of time, this remarkable vehicle seamlessly combines exceptional longevity with an unmistakable aura of pure luxury.

Step into the lap of opulence as you sink into the sumptuous leather seats, enveloped by the finest craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. The cabin's elegant design, adorned with high-quality materials, creates an ambiance that exudes sophistication and comfort.

Underneath its sleek exterior lies a powerful heart—a robust and reliable engine that has been engineered to deliver a thrilling driving experience while ensuring long-lasting dependability. With the 2010 Lexus RX350, you can confidently embark on every journey, knowing that its performance is as enduring as its timeless design.

This exceptional vehicle boasts an array of cutting-edge features, designed to enhance your driving pleasure and elevate your daily commute. From advanced technology that seamlessly integrates with your lifestyle to intuitive controls that effortlessly respond to your touch, every detail has been meticulously engineered to provide the utmost convenience and enjoyment.

Safety is at the forefront of the 2010 Lexus RX350's design philosophy. With an array of innovative safety features, including advanced airbag systems, stability control, and state-of-the-art braking systems, you can trust that you and your loved ones are protected on every road you traverse.

Indulge in the unparalleled experience of driving a 2010 Lexus RX350—a vehicle that stands the test of time, both in its remarkable durability and its ability to envelop you in a world of refined luxury. Don't miss the chance to own a car that offers an unrivaled blend of longevity, craftsmanship, and sophistication.

Visit our showroom today and let the 2010 Lexus RX350 transport you to a realm of enduring luxury and unparalleled pleasure. Experience it for yourself and discover why it continues to be an icon in the automotive world.

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN-HOUSE FINANCING!!

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSSOUTH.CA!!!

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

 

SUNDAY'S BY APPOINTMENT ONLY!

-LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!
-INSTANT APPROVALS!!
-6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!
-CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!
-UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!
-NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

CALL US NOW AT 587-432-3333!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!


Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to the customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-XXXX

587-432-3333

