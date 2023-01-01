$16,988+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350
AWD 4dr Luxury | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 2T2BK1BA5AC001291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2010 Lexus RX350: Uncompromising Longevity and Timeless Luxury!
Experience the epitome of enduring performance and unmatched refinement with the 2010 Lexus RX350. Crafted to stand the test of time, this remarkable vehicle seamlessly combines exceptional longevity with an unmistakable aura of pure luxury.
Step into the lap of opulence as you sink into the sumptuous leather seats, enveloped by the finest craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail. The cabin's elegant design, adorned with high-quality materials, creates an ambiance that exudes sophistication and comfort.
Underneath its sleek exterior lies a powerful heart—a robust and reliable engine that has been engineered to deliver a thrilling driving experience while ensuring long-lasting dependability. With the 2010 Lexus RX350, you can confidently embark on every journey, knowing that its performance is as enduring as its timeless design.
This exceptional vehicle boasts an array of cutting-edge features, designed to enhance your driving pleasure and elevate your daily commute. From advanced technology that seamlessly integrates with your lifestyle to intuitive controls that effortlessly respond to your touch, every detail has been meticulously engineered to provide the utmost convenience and enjoyment.
Safety is at the forefront of the 2010 Lexus RX350's design philosophy. With an array of innovative safety features, including advanced airbag systems, stability control, and state-of-the-art braking systems, you can trust that you and your loved ones are protected on every road you traverse.
Indulge in the unparalleled experience of driving a 2010 Lexus RX350—a vehicle that stands the test of time, both in its remarkable durability and its ability to envelop you in a world of refined luxury. Don't miss the chance to own a car that offers an unrivaled blend of longevity, craftsmanship, and sophistication.
Visit our showroom today and let the 2010 Lexus RX350 transport you to a realm of enduring luxury and unparalleled pleasure. Experience it for yourself and discover why it continues to be an icon in the automotive world.
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH
