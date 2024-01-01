Menu
<p>Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this stunning 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD LOADED, available now at Car Zone! This silver beauty with a black leather interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a pleasure to drive both around town and on longer road trips. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, youll be able to enjoy every ride in style. This well-maintained RX 350 has 208,554km on the odometer, demonstrating its durability and potential for many more years of reliable service.</p><p>This loaded RX 350 comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Indulge in the premium sound system and enjoy the convenience of push button start, power everything, and a sunroof/moonroof. Youll also appreciate the peace of mind that comes with features like a rearview camera, a security system, and side airbags.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Sink into luxurious comfort with the plush, high-quality leather seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with this convenient feature.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Parking and backing up will be a breeze with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Experience the ease and modernity of push button start.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear sound with the premium audio system.</li></ul><p>Dont miss out on this opportunity to own a truly exceptional vehicle! Visit Car Zone today and take this Lexus RX 350 for a test drive.</p><p> </p><p>Visit our website for the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/en/?id=cHeNENJgnWQtA0Vhb1O3eYzMyrzJ59yL><span style=color: #3598db;><strong>CARFAX LINK</strong></span></a></p><p> </p><p>Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!</p><p> </p><p><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji;>Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. <strong><a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/financing/><span style=color: #3598db;>APPLY NOW</span></a> </strong>We even take trades. Same day approvals at <a href=https://carzonecalgary.ca/><strong><span style=color: #3598db;>CARZONECALGARY</span></strong></a> or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. </span></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,554 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this stunning 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD LOADED, available now at Car Zone! This silver beauty with a black leather interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a pleasure to drive both around town and on longer road trips. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, you'll be able to enjoy every ride in style. This well-maintained RX 350 has 208,554km on the odometer, demonstrating its durability and potential for many more years of reliable service.

This loaded RX 350 comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Indulge in the premium sound system and enjoy the convenience of push button start, power everything, and a sunroof/moonroof. You'll also appreciate the peace of mind that comes with features like a rearview camera, a security system, and side airbags.

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

  • Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with the plush, high-quality leather seats.
  • Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with this convenient feature.
  • Rearview Camera: Parking and backing up will be a breeze with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
  • Push Button Start: Experience the ease and modernity of push button start.
  • Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear sound with the premium audio system.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truly exceptional vehicle! Visit Car Zone today and take this Lexus RX 350 for a test drive.

 

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

 

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!

 

Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

