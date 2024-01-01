$17,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Lexus RX 350
AWD LOADED
2010 Lexus RX 350
AWD LOADED
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208,554 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and reliable SUV that can handle anything? Look no further than this stunning 2010 Lexus RX 350 AWD LOADED, available now at Car Zone! This silver beauty with a black leather interior boasts a powerful 6-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a pleasure to drive both around town and on longer road trips. With its spacious interior and comfortable seating, you'll be able to enjoy every ride in style. This well-maintained RX 350 has 208,554km on the odometer, demonstrating its durability and potential for many more years of reliable service.
This loaded RX 350 comes equipped with a wide range of features designed to enhance your driving experience and keep you safe on the road. Indulge in the premium sound system and enjoy the convenience of push button start, power everything, and a sunroof/moonroof. You'll also appreciate the peace of mind that comes with features like a rearview camera, a security system, and side airbags.
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- Leather Seats: Sink into luxurious comfort with the plush, high-quality leather seats.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open-air feeling with this convenient feature.
- Rearview Camera: Parking and backing up will be a breeze with the added safety and convenience of a rearview camera.
- Push Button Start: Experience the ease and modernity of push button start.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music in crystal-clear sound with the premium audio system.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a truly exceptional vehicle! Visit Car Zone today and take this Lexus RX 350 for a test drive.
Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK
Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Carzone Today!
Thanks for viewing our Carzone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Carzone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car Zone
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Car Zone
Car Zone
Call Dealer
403-248-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
403-248-0245