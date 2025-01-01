Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 6.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 83436 <br/>Lot #: 619 <br/>Reserve Price: $8,900 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Odometer in Miles: This vehicles odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers. <br/> *SPEEDO IN MILES* <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Lexus RX 350

159,668 KM

Details Description

$8,900

+ GST
Make it Yours

2010 Lexus RX 350

350

Watch This Vehicle
12814219

2010 Lexus RX 350

350

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12814219
  2. 12814219
  3. 12814219
  4. 12814219
  5. 12814219
  6. 12814219
  7. 12814219
  8. 12814219
  9. 12814219
  10. 12814219
  11. 12814219
  12. 12814219
  13. 12814219
  14. 12814219
  15. 12814219
  16. 12814219
  17. 12814219
  18. 12814219
  19. 12814219
  20. 12814219
  21. 12814219
  22. 12814219
  23. 12814219
  24. 12814219
  25. 12814219
  26. 12814219
  27. 12814219
  28. 12814219
  29. 12814219
  30. 12814219
  31. 12814219
  32. 12814219
  33. 12814219
  34. 12814219
  35. 12814219
  36. 12814219
Contact Seller

$8,900

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,668KM
VIN 2T2BK1BA8AC003553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 83436
  • Mileage 159,668 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday August 6.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 83436
Lot #: 619
Reserve Price: $8,900
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Odometer in Miles: This vehicle's odometer reading is in miles and not kilometers.
*SPEEDO IN MILES*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2006 Honda Ridgeline for sale in Calgary, AB
2006 Honda Ridgeline 337,845 KM $5,500 + GST
Used 2017 Buick Regal for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Buick Regal 230,038 KM $4,900 + GST
Used 2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 246,515 KM $3,950 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,900

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Lexus RX 350