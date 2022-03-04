2010 Lincoln MKT

$7,500 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 8 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8577386

8577386 Stock #: 36932

36932 VIN: 2LMHJ5AT6ABJ04384

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 36932

Mileage 235,809 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.