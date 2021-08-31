Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lincoln MKX

233,178 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Chinook Auto Sales

403-235-0123

Contact Seller
2010 Lincoln MKX

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4dr LEATHER, SUN ROOF, NAV, BACKUP CAM, REMOTE STARTER!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4dr LEATHER, SUN ROOF, NAV, BACKUP CAM, REMOTE STARTER!

Location

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

403-235-0123

  1. 8042314
  2. 8042314
  3. 8042314
  4. 8042314
  5. 8042314
  6. 8042314
  7. 8042314
  8. 8042314
  9. 8042314
  10. 8042314
  11. 8042314
  12. 8042314
  13. 8042314
  14. 8042314
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

233,178KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8042314
  • Stock #: W2010
  • VIN: 2lmdj8jc0abj26946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Cashmere
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # W2010
  • Mileage 233,178 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS IS A VERY NICE AND CLEAN VEHICLE WITH CLEAN CAR FAX HISTORY. IT COMES WITH LEATHER, SUN ROOF, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE STARTER. FEEL FREE TO CALL US (403)235-0123, E-MAIL US CHINOOKAUTOSALES@LIVE.CA OR VISIT AT 2011 50TH ST S.E. CALGARY!!!


YOU CAN ALSO GO TO WWW.CHINOOKAUTOSALES.COM TO VIEW OTHER INVENTORY!!!


CHINOOK AUTO SALES IS AMVIC CERTIFIED DEALER!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Entertainment System
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chinook Auto Sales

2017 Subaru WRX 4dr ...
 126,145 KM
$28,488 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic COU...
 40,353 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic
2014 BMW X5 AWD 4dr ...
 130,956 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chinook Auto Sales

Chinook Auto Sales

Chinook Auto Sales

2011 50 St SE, Calgary, AB T2B 1M6

Call Dealer

403-235-XXXX

(click to show)

403-235-0123

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory