2010 Lincoln MKZ

145,215 KM

Details Description

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9370477
  • Stock #: 55224
  • VIN: 3LNHL2JC6AR654416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55224
  • Mileage 145,215 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY DECEMBER 13.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55224 - LOT #: 543 - RESERVE PRICE: $5,450 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

2017 Kia Sorento LX
 125,688 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 205,265 KM
$11,000 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 2500...
 102,446 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

