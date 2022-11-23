2010 Lincoln MKZ

$5,450 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 2 1 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9370477

9370477 Stock #: 55224

55224 VIN: 3LNHL2JC6AR654416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 55224

Mileage 145,215 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.