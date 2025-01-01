2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 21.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 53969 <br/>Lot #: 849 <br/>Reserve Price: $1,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Hail Damage: Hail Damage. <br/>Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems. <br/> **REAR SUSPENSION REQUIRES REPAIR** <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

268,829 KM

Details Description

12088282

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
268,829KM
VIN JM1BL1HFXA1220188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 268,829 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 21.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 53969
Lot #: 849
Reserve Price: $1,400
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Hail Damage: Hail Damage.
Mechanical Problems: This vehicle has non-specific mechanical problems.
**REAR SUSPENSION REQUIRES REPAIR**
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

