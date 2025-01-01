2010 Mazda MAZDA3

Menu
<p data-start=55 data-end=147><strong data-start=55 data-end=93>💥 2010 Mazda3 – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥</strong><br data-start=93 data-end=96 />🚗 <em data-start=99 data-end=147>Reliable • Fuel-Efficient • Great Daily Driver</em></p><p data-start=149 data-end=232>📏 <strong data-start=152 data-end=164>Mileage:</strong> 208,000 KM<br data-start=175 data-end=178 />💰 <strong data-start=181 data-end=191>Price:</strong> $4,000.00 + GST<br data-start=207 data-end=210 />🆔 <strong data-start=213 data-end=225>Stock #:</strong> 0593</p><hr data-start=234 data-end=237 /><h3 data-start=239 data-end=268>🔥 Features & Highlights:</h3><p data-start=269 data-end=486>✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine — excellent on fuel<br data-start=313 data-end=316 />✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)<br data-start=341 data-end=344 />✅ Automatic transmission<br data-start=368 data-end=371 />✅ Power windows & power locks<br data-start=400 data-end=403 />✅ Air conditioning & heater<br data-start=430 data-end=433 />✅ AM/FM radio & AUX input<br data-start=458 data-end=461 />✅ Runs and drives great</p><hr data-start=488 data-end=491 /><h3 data-start=493 data-end=510>📋 Condition:</h3><p data-start=511 data-end=637>✅ Smooth engine & transmission<br data-start=541 data-end=544 />✅ No major mechanical issues<br data-start=572 data-end=575 />✅ Clean interior<br data-start=591 data-end=594 />✅ No smoking / No pets<br data-start=616 data-end=619 />✅ Fully detailed</p><hr data-start=639 data-end=642 /><h3 data-start=644 data-end=662>📋 Comes With:</h3><p data-start=663 data-end=748>✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment<br data-start=694 data-end=697 />✅ Insurance Inspection<br data-start=719 data-end=722 />✅ <strong data-start=724 data-end=746>FREE Carfax Report</strong></p><hr data-start=750 data-end=753 /><p data-start=755 data-end=832>📞 <strong data-start=758 data-end=775>Call or Text:</strong> (403) 818-0567<br data-start=790 data-end=793 />🌐 <strong data-start=796 data-end=810>More Info:</strong> jjautosalescalgary.ca</p><p> </p><p data-start=834 data-end=964>💨 <em data-start=837 data-end=912>Perfect first car or commuter — affordable, dependable, and great on gas.</em><br data-start=912 data-end=915 />🔥 <strong data-start=918 data-end=964>Message us today to schedule a test drive!</strong></p>

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

208 KM

$4,000

+ GST
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

13179305

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

View Carfax Report

$4,000

+ GST

Used
208KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BL1H59A1349191

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-XXXX

403-248-4881

$4,000

+ GST>

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2010 Mazda MAZDA3