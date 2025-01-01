$4,000+ GST
2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GS
Location
JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd
5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3
403-248-4881
$4,000
+ GST
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 208 KM
Vehicle Description
💥 2010 Mazda3 – 2.0L 4-Cyl FWD 💥
🚗 Reliable • Fuel-Efficient • Great Daily Driver
📏 Mileage: 208,000 KM
💰 Price: $4,000.00 + GST
🆔 Stock #: 0593
✅ 2.0L 4-cylinder engine — excellent on fuel
✅ Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
✅ Automatic transmission
✅ Power windows & power locks
✅ Air conditioning & heater
✅ AM/FM radio & AUX input
✅ Runs and drives great
✅ Smooth engine & transmission
✅ No major mechanical issues
✅ Clean interior
✅ No smoking / No pets
✅ Fully detailed
✅ Mechanical Fitness Assessment
✅ Insurance Inspection
✅ FREE Carfax Report
📞 Call or Text: (403) 818-0567
🌐 More Info: jjautosalescalgary.ca
💨 Perfect first car or commuter — affordable, dependable, and great on gas.
🔥 Message us today to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
