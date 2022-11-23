Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

166,922 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9413818
  2. 9413818
  3. 9413818
  4. 9413818
  5. 9413818
  6. 9413818
  7. 9413818
  8. 9413818
  9. 9413818
  10. 9413818
  11. 9413818
  12. 9413818
  13. 9413818
  14. 9413818
  15. 9413818
  16. 9413818
  17. 9413818
  18. 9413818
  19. 9413818
  20. 9413818
  21. 9413818
  22. 9413818
  23. 9413818
  24. 9413818
  25. 9413818
  26. 9413818
  27. 9413818
  28. 9413818
  29. 9413818
  30. 9413818
  31. 9413818
  32. 9413818
  33. 9413818
  34. 9413818
  35. 9413818
  36. 9413818
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

166,922KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9413818
  • Stock #: 55710
  • VIN: JM1BL1S53A1162005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55710
  • Mileage 166,922 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 31.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55710 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2011 Ford Fusion SEL
 195,736 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2004 Volkswagen Toua...
 244,422 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic
1993 Mazda 626 CRONOS
87,405 KM
$1,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory