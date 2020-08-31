Menu
2010 Mazda Tribute

165,201 KM

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2010 Mazda Tribute

2010 Mazda Tribute

GS

2010 Mazda Tribute

GS

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

165,201KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5750187
  • Stock #: 0068
  • VIN: 4f2cy9gg5akm06925

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,201 KM

2010 Mazda Tribute S Grand Touring 3.0L V6 AWD

  165,201KM

$4600.00

Stock # 0068
Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.
Carfax :https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=iT5mLMOFD3wQYe4jqYooI46J7m1mZLwE

Call or get in touch on Facebook for more details 

 (403) 612-8289

 (403) 248-4881

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

​5701 17 Ave SE suite 170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

