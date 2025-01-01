Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 85758 <br/>Lot #: 709 <br/>Reserve Price: $6,400 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Out of Province - ON: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

166,288 KM

Details Description

$6,400

+ GST
Make it Yours

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Watch This Vehicle
12894062

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 12894062
  2. 12894062
  3. 12894062
  4. 12894062
  5. 12894062
  6. 12894062
  7. 12894062
  8. 12894062
  9. 12894062
  10. 12894062
  11. 12894062
  12. 12894062
  13. 12894062
  14. 12894062
  15. 12894062
  16. 12894062
  17. 12894062
  18. 12894062
  19. 12894062
  20. 12894062
  21. 12894062
  22. 12894062
  23. 12894062
  24. 12894062
  25. 12894062
  26. 12894062
  27. 12894062
  28. 12894062
  29. 12894062
  30. 12894062
  31. 12894062
  32. 12894062
  33. 12894062
  34. 12894062
  35. 12894062
  36. 12894062
  37. 12894062
  38. 12894062
  39. 12894062
  40. 12894062
  41. 12894062
  42. 12894062
  43. 12894062
  44. 12894062
  45. 12894062
  46. 12894062
  47. 12894062
  48. 12894062
  49. 12894062
  50. 12894062
Contact Seller

$6,400

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,288KM
VIN WDDGF8BB4AF467534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 85758
  • Mileage 166,288 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday August 26.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 85758
Lot #: 709
Reserve Price: $6,400
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Out of Province - ON: This vehicle has not previously been registered in Alberta. The purchaser must have the vehicle undergo and pass an Out of Province inspection before it can be registered in Alberta.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2008 International 5600I for sale in Calgary, AB
2008 International 5600I 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2009 International WORKSTAR 7500 for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 International WORKSTAR 7500 0 $CALL + GST
Used 2020 Ford Escape for sale in Calgary, AB
2020 Ford Escape 87,564 KM $18,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,400

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class