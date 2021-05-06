2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Mercedes C350 comes loaded with a responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, premium Harman Kardon surround sound system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, XENON headlights, front & rear parking sensors, NAVIGATION system, dual-zone automatic climate control, 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, Bluetooth and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
