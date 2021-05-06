2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$14,990 + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7141657

7141657 Stock #: 19399

19399 VIN: WDDGF8HB5AF453729

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 19399

Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.