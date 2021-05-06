Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

118,000 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

w/ 4MATIC / NAVI / PANO ROOF / PARK SENSORS

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

118,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7141657
  Stock #: 19399
  VIN: WDDGF8HB5AF453729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 19399
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Mercedes C350 comes loaded with a responsive 3.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, premium Harman Kardon surround sound system, heated power leather seats with memory settings, XENON headlights, front & rear parking sensors, NAVIGATION system, dual-zone automatic climate control, 18-inch AMG alloy wheels, Bluetooth and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

