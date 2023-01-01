2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 9 , 1 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10018428

10018428 Stock #: GTW0073

GTW0073 VIN: WDDHF8HB3AA095600

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gold

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 129,135 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

