2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

129,135 KM

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-560-8466

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-560-8466

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

129,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10018428
  • Stock #: GTW0073
  • VIN: WDDHF8HB3AA095600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,135 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSWEST.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-797-2475!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email GT Motor Sports West

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

