2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

133,625 KM

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn E 63 AMG | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

4dr Sdn E 63 AMG | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

587-432-3333

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

133,625KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357863
  • Stock #: GTS6990
  • VIN: WDDHF7HB8AA106990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,625 KM

Vehicle Description

THE PURPLE IS A PROFESSIONALLY DONE WRAP and can be removed if required!

HEATED AND COOLED SEATS

Dynamic Seats that hug you in the corners

Fog Lights

Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Temporary spare tire

Security System

Air Conditioning

Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tilt Steering Wheel

Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Power Door Locks

Steering Wheel Controls

Trip Computer

Navigation System

Leather Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Remote Trunk Release

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Lumbar Support

Anti-Theft System

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seat Memory

Power Driver Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

 

Introducing a true masterpiece of engineering and style - the 2010 Mercedes E63 AMG. This remarkable vehicle embodies power and elegance in one package, now enhanced with a professionally crafted purple wrap that exudes luxury and individuality.

Gaze upon the sleek contours of this performance sedan, perfectly complemented by the captivating purple hue that has been meticulously applied to every inch. The bold yet refined color wrap not only protects the original finish but also transforms the car into a head-turning work of art.

Beneath the hood lies a force to be reckoned with: a high-performance engine that delivers exhilarating speeds and unmatched precision on the road. The luxurious interior seamlessly blends comfort with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that every journey is a delightful experience.

Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on a long-distance adventure, the 2010 Mercedes E63 AMG with its captivating purple wrap is guaranteed to captivate attention and redefine what it means to drive in style. Elevate your driving moments with this exceptional fusion of engineering and aesthetics - a testament to your unique taste and appreciation for automotive excellence.

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER

Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0MpQW7e%2FYlJC7M94jyEc0MR%2BghGAS%2FHS

Warranty Options available!

Financing available.

Inspection included.

Carfax included.

$160-400* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved!!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $500!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 587-432-3333 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products,  GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

 

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY ALBERTA - 587-432-3333

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

GT Motor Sports South

GT Motor Sports South

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

