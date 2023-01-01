$31,988+ tax & licensing
587-432-3333
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
4dr Sdn E 63 AMG | $0 Down, Everyone Approved!
Location
GT Motor Sports South
3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,988
- Listing ID: 10357863
- Stock #: GTS6990
- VIN: WDDHF7HB8AA106990
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 133,625 KM
Vehicle Description
THE PURPLE IS A PROFESSIONALLY DONE WRAP and can be removed if required!
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
Dynamic Seats that hug you in the corners
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Introducing a true masterpiece of engineering and style - the 2010 Mercedes E63 AMG. This remarkable vehicle embodies power and elegance in one package, now enhanced with a professionally crafted purple wrap that exudes luxury and individuality.
Gaze upon the sleek contours of this performance sedan, perfectly complemented by the captivating purple hue that has been meticulously applied to every inch. The bold yet refined color wrap not only protects the original finish but also transforms the car into a head-turning work of art.
Beneath the hood lies a force to be reckoned with: a high-performance engine that delivers exhilarating speeds and unmatched precision on the road. The luxurious interior seamlessly blends comfort with cutting-edge technology, ensuring that every journey is a delightful experience.
Whether you're cruising through city streets or embarking on a long-distance adventure, the 2010 Mercedes E63 AMG with its captivating purple wrap is guaranteed to captivate attention and redefine what it means to drive in style. Elevate your driving moments with this exceptional fusion of engineering and aesthetics - a testament to your unique taste and appreciation for automotive excellence.
AMVIC LICENSED DEALER
Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0MpQW7e%2FYlJC7M94jyEc0MR%2BghGAS%2FHS
Warranty Options available!
Financing available.
Inspection included.
Carfax included.
$160-400* Bi-Weekly O.A.C, $0 Down payment possible, Fast Approvals, Everyone Approved!!
Once we do a personal credit check then we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C.
GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH - 3020 OGDEN ROAD SE, CALGARY ALBERTA - 587-432-3333
