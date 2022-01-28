$13,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E350 Coupe
Location
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
116,669KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8265222
- Stock #: AA0555
- VIN: WDDKJ5GB5AF014569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 116,669 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
CD Changer
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
