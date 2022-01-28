Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

116,669 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 Coupe

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E350 Coupe

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

116,669KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8265222
  Stock #: AA0555
  VIN: WDDKJ5GB5AF014569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 116,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Genuine wood trim
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
CD Changer
Leather Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Trunk anti-trap device
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

