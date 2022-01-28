$25,995+ tax & licensing
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
Autoplex Alberta
587-327-5804
2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class
ML63 AMG
Location
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
587-327-5804
$25,995
+ taxes & licensing
137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8236854
- Stock #: AA0546
- VIN: 4JGBB7HB0AA616001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2010 Mercedes ML63 AMG 4Matic with 503HP V8 engine. Featuring Leather Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Back up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Built In Navigation System, Push Start and Keyless Entry, A/C, Sunroof, and many more great features!
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Rear Wiper
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Interval wipers
Front air dam
High intensity discharge headlights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Cargo Area Cover
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
dvd player
CD Changer
Subwoofer
Skid plate
Leather Seat
ELECTRONIC PARKING AID
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Front Power Lumbar Support
Power Trunk Lid
Second Row Sound Controls
Automatic Load-Leveling
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Second Row Side Airbag
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
Genuine wood trim
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Autoplex Alberta
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2