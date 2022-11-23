2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

$3,900 + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 6 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9370456

9370456 Stock #: 55268

55268 VIN: WMWML3C55ATX38620

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 193,662 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.