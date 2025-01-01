Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 76528
Lot #: 601
Reserve Price: $1,850
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

318,268 KM

$1,850

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander

$1,850

+ GST

318,268KM
VIN JA4JT3AX7AZ608274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 76528
  • Mileage 318,268 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday June 24.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 76528
Lot #: 601
Reserve Price: $1,850
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

$1,850

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander