Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Armada

193,241 KM

Details Description

$10,300

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,300

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Armada

2010 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Armada

Platinum

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 10482267
  2. 10482267
  3. 10482267
  4. 10482267
  5. 10482267
  6. 10482267
  7. 10482267
  8. 10482267
  9. 10482267
  10. 10482267
  11. 10482267
  12. 10482267
  13. 10482267
  14. 10482267
  15. 10482267
  16. 10482267
  17. 10482267
  18. 10482267
  19. 10482267
  20. 10482267
  21. 10482267
  22. 10482267
  23. 10482267
  24. 10482267
  25. 10482267
  26. 10482267
  27. 10482267
  28. 10482267
Contact Seller

$10,300

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
193,241KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482267
  • Stock #: 81518
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NEXAN615337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 81518
  • Mileage 193,241 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 3.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 81518 - LOT #: 631 - RESERVE PRICE: $10,300 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Jeep Cherokee N...
 98,755 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2005 Ford Focus ZXW ...
 999,999 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-350 SD
 126,982 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory