2010 Nissan Armada

265,816 KM

$8,988

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Armada

4WD | SUNROOF | 7-SEATER | $0 DOWN

2010 Nissan Armada

4WD | SUNROOF | 7-SEATER | $0 DOWN

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
265,816KM
VIN 5N1AA0NE8AN612534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 265,816 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.C




GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!




We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM




- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!




- INSTANT APPROVALS!!




- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue




- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!




- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!




- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE




CALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!




LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 




All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!



REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!




AMVIC LICENSED DEALER




Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 




Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Glove Box Lamp
Cargo area lamp
outside temp display
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Engine immobilizer system
Overhead console w/storage
Active front head restraints
Mood lighting
Manual tilt steering column

Exterior

full size spare tire
Side Step Rails
Intermittent rear wiper
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Auto on/off halogen headlights
UV-reducing solar glass windshield

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side impact airbags
Lower anchors & tethers for children system (LATCH)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist (BA)

Mechanical

4-wheel independent suspension
Front & rear stabilizer bar
5-speed automatic transmission w/tow/haul mode

Power Options

Engine speed-sensitive pwr steering

Comfort

Illuminated entry/exit

Security

Vehicle security alarm system

Additional Features

Body-color bumpers
Floor-mounted gated shifter
4-wheel disc brakes (vented front)
Deep tint rear privacy glass
(6) cargo area tie down hooks
Manual fuel door release
Rear glass defogger w/timer
Rear seat audio controls w/wired & wireless headphone capability
2-speed transfer case w/4-Low & auto 4x4
5.6L DOHC 32-valve Endurance V8 engine
All-Mode 4-wheel drive
Front seat belts w/load limiters & pre-tensioners
Nissan advanced airbag system (AABS) -inc: driver/front passenger dual stage airbags
occupant sensor
Chrome front/color-keyed rear door handles
Pwr windows w/auto up/down & safety reverse
Pwr liftgate window release
Dual zone auto air conditioning w/rear seat controls
Roof-mounted side impact curtain airbags for all rows
Reverse sonar
2nd row 40/20/40 fold-flat split bench seat w/manual recline
Interior lighting -inc: front/rear reading lamps
Skid plates for oil pan
transfer case & fuel tank

GT Motor Sports Calgary

GT Motor Sports Calgary

Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7
$8,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2010 Nissan Armada