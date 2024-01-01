Menu
<div style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>2010 NISSAN ARMADA 5.6L V8 4WD </div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>301,122 KM</span></div><div dir=auto><div style=color: #222222;><span style=color: #050505; font-family: arial, sans-serif;>$4200.00+gst</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Stock #0549</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif; color: #050505;>Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.</span></div><div style=color: #222222;><div style=color: #050505;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Carfax: </span><span style=color: #222222;>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lAL1SvQn1hmuqKpAt2eeiCjovFnRBw6M</span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><span style=text-align: inherit;><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Website: <a style=color: #1155cc; cursor: pointer; href=http://jjautosalescalgary.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener>jjautosalescalgary.ca</a></span></span></div><div dir=auto style=color: #050505;><div dir=auto><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>Call or get in touch on Facebook</span><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;><br /></span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm</span></div><div dir=auto><span style=font-family: arial, sans-serif;>(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)</span></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div></div>

2010 Nissan Armada

301,122 KM

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Armada

4WD 4dr Platinum

2010 Nissan Armada

4WD 4dr Platinum

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Used
301,122KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AA0NE0AN617906

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 301,122 KM

2010 NISSAN ARMADA 5.6L V8 4WD 301,122 KM$4200.00+gstStock #0549Vehicle comes with a Mechanical Fitness Assessment performed by a Certified Mechanic & an Insurance Inspection.Carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lAL1SvQn1hmuqKpAt2eeiCjovFnRBw6MWebsite: jjautosalescalgary.caCall or get in touch on Facebook
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)
(403)248-4881 (Business line) 8am-5pm(403)971-9713 (Cell - text)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

5701 17 Ave SE #170, Calgary, AB T2A 0W3

403-248-4881

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

JJ Auto Sales & Services Ltd

403-248-4881

2010 Nissan Armada