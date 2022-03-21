Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Armada

264,724 KM

Details Description

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Armada

2010 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Armada

Platinum Edition

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8716682
  2. 8716682
  3. 8716682
  4. 8716682
  5. 8716682
  6. 8716682
  7. 8716682
  8. 8716682
  9. 8716682
  10. 8716682
  11. 8716682
  12. 8716682
  13. 8716682
  14. 8716682
  15. 8716682
  16. 8716682
  17. 8716682
  18. 8716682
  19. 8716682
  20. 8716682
  21. 8716682
  22. 8716682
  23. 8716682
  24. 8716682
  25. 8716682
  26. 8716682
  27. 8716682
  28. 8716682
  29. 8716682
  30. 8716682
  31. 8716682
  32. 8716682
  33. 8716682
Contact Seller

$9,000

+ taxes & licensing

264,724KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8716682
  • Stock #: 39397
  • VIN: 5N1AA0NE9AN615247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39397
  • Mileage 264,724 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 21.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 39397 - LOT #: 531DT - RESERVE PRICE: $9,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - DEALERSHIP TRADE-IN: UNIT WAS TRADED IN AND IS BEING SOLD ON BEHALF OF A FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP. - **MISSING REAR WINDOW** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2015 Chrysler 200 S
 141,210 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 11,313 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Sequoia ...
 318,145 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory