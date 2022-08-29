Menu
2010 Nissan Frontier

211,727 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports West

403-797-2475

4WD PRO-4X | $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-797-2475

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

211,727KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9303499
  • Stock #: GTW0027
  • VIN: 1N6AD0CW4AC401069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 211,727 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSWEST.CA !!!

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS!

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-797-2475!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

 

****REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL*******CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

