2010 Nissan Frontier

$5,000 + taxes & licensing 2 9 3 , 9 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9571447

9571447 Stock #: 59325

59325 VIN: 1N6AD0FV2AC424594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 293,976 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.