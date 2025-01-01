Menu
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2010 NISSAN MURANO LE AWD (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Sunroof Bluetooth, Power Seat Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power lift gate Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2010 Nissan Murano

202,763 KM

$8,900

12478017

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

Used
202,763KM
VIN JN8AZ1MWXAW107784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB7784
  • Mileage 202,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2010 NISSAN MURANO LE AWD (Pictured in photo) Filled with top options including: All wheel drive system, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Sunroof Bluetooth, Power Seat Navigation Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power lift gate Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player Rearview camera /Air /Tilt /Cruise/ comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Safety

Power Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

