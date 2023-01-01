$12,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,488
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2010 Nissan Pathfinder
2010 Nissan Pathfinder
SE 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$12,488
+ taxes & licensing
104,548KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10079670
- Stock #: 600785
- VIN: 5N1AR1NB6AC600785
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 104,548 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
[L92] FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS,GRAPHITE SEAT TRIM,[P01] SE PREMIUM JOURNEY PKG -inc: auto on/off headlamps HomeLink universal garage door opener auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass 17 machined alloy wheels rear view camera roof rack cross bars ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7