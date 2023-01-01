Menu
2010 Nissan Pathfinder

104,548 KM

Details Description Features

$12,488

+ tax & licensing
Auto House

403-291-0891

SE 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

SE 7 PASSENGER BACKUP CAMERA SUNROOF

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

104,548KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079670
  • Stock #: 600785
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB6AC600785

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 104,548 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 NISSAN PATHFINDER SE WITH 104548 KMS, 7 PASSENGERS, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, AUX, CD, RADIO, POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SEATS, AC AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

[L92] FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS,GRAPHITE SEAT TRIM,[P01] SE PREMIUM JOURNEY PKG -inc: auto on/off headlamps HomeLink universal garage door opener auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass 17 machined alloy wheels rear view camera roof rack cross bars ...

