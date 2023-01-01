2010 Nissan Pathfinder

$12,488 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 5 4 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10079670

10079670 Stock #: 600785

600785 VIN: 5N1AR1NB6AC600785

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 104,548 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features [L92] FRONT/REAR FLOOR MATS,GRAPHITE SEAT TRIM,[P01] SE PREMIUM JOURNEY PKG -inc: auto on/off headlamps HomeLink universal garage door opener auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass 17 machined alloy wheels rear view camera roof rack cross bars ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.