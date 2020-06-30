Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Rogue

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Rogue

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5321075
  • Stock #: PA-32
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV1AW141700

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # PA-32
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition Nissan Rogue SL AWD - Fully loaded with Keyless Entry/Start, Power everything, Heated leather seats, Cruise control, Bluetooth calling, Bose Audio, Radio (AM FM, 6CD, Aux, USB), Sunroof, Tinted windows & much more! 

 

-FINANCING AVAILABLE - (All Credit Approved! $0 Down)

-WARRANTY AVAILABLE!

-All vehicles are MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and come with VERIFIED CARFAX REPORT  

-AMVIC LICENSED automotive retail dealer

 

Autoplex Alberta - Used Car Dealership located at 2730 23 St NE Calgary, AB T2E 8L2 

 

Visit our website www.autoplexalberta.ca 

 

Don’t see a vehicle you’re looking for? Just contact us and we can find it for you! For more details or to book an appointment please call us at (587) 892-6372 anytime!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 109,000 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Grand Cher...
 170,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Outback ...
 90,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory