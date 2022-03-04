Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Subaru Forester

141,298 KM

Details Description

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Forester

2010 Subaru Forester

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Forester

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8591978
  2. 8591978
  3. 8591978
  4. 8591978
  5. 8591978
  6. 8591978
  7. 8591978
  8. 8591978
  9. 8591978
  10. 8591978
  11. 8591978
  12. 8591978
  13. 8591978
  14. 8591978
  15. 8591978
  16. 8591978
  17. 8591978
  18. 8591978
  19. 8591978
  20. 8591978
  21. 8591978
  22. 8591978
  23. 8591978
  24. 8591978
  25. 8591978
  26. 8591978
  27. 8591978
  28. 8591978
  29. 8591978
  30. 8591978
Contact Seller

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

141,298KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591978
  • Stock #: 37014
  • VIN: JF2SH6DC7AH748497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 37014
  • Mileage 141,298 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 21.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 37014 - LOT #: 108 - RESERVE PRICE: $9,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2017 RAM 3500 ProMas...
 151,840 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Big Horn
 177,016 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Keystone Laredo...
 999,999 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory