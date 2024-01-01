Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35703
Lot #: 724
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
*SLIGHT HESITATION ON ACCELERATION*
Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.

2010 Subaru Impreza

254,807 KM

Details Description

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Impreza

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

254,807 KM

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
254,807KM
VIN JF1GE6C65AG502293

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35703
  • Mileage 254,807 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday September 17.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 35703
Lot #: 724
Reserve Price: $1,950
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Announcement: Non-specific auctioneer announcement.
*SLIGHT HESITATION ON ACCELERATION*
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Subaru Impreza