Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

166,037 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8630906
  2. 8630906
  3. 8630906
  4. 8630906
  5. 8630906
  6. 8630906
  7. 8630906
  8. 8630906
  9. 8630906
  10. 8630906
  11. 8630906
  12. 8630906
  13. 8630906
  14. 8630906
  15. 8630906
  16. 8630906
  17. 8630906
  18. 8630906
  19. 8630906
  20. 8630906
  21. 8630906
  22. 8630906
  23. 8630906
  24. 8630906
  25. 8630906
  26. 8630906
  27. 8630906
  28. 8630906
  29. 8630906
  30. 8630906
  31. 8630906
  32. 8630906
  33. 8630906
  34. 8630906
  35. 8630906
  36. 8630906
  37. 8630906
  38. 8630906
  39. 8630906
  40. 8630906
  41. 8630906
  42. 8630906
  43. 8630906
  44. 8630906
  45. 8630906
  46. 8630906
  47. 8630906
  48. 8630906
  49. 8630906
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

166,037KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630906
  • Stock #: 38316
  • VIN: JS3TD0D71A4100158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38316
  • Mileage 166,037 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY MAY 31.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 38316 - LOT #: 581 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - **THREE SPARE TIRES ON RIMS IN BACK OF UNIT** - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2021 Harley-Davidson...
 1,168 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Sentra SR
 140,020 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2003 Toyota 4Runner ...
 356,943 KM
$6,400 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory