2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara

$4,500 + taxes & licensing 1 6 6 , 0 3 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8630906

8630906 Stock #: 38316

38316 VIN: JS3TD0D71A4100158

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 38316

Mileage 166,037 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.