2010 Toyota 4Runner

215,546 KM

Details Description

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

SR5

SR5

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$19,500

+ taxes & licensing

215,546KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9108367
  • Stock #: 49427
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR8A5003560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 49427
  • Mileage 215,546 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY OCTOBER 4.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 49427 - LOT #: 545 - RESERVE PRICE: $19,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

