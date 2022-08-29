2010 Toyota Tundra Limited

$CALL + taxes & licensing 4 1 6 , 1 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9210121

9210121 Stock #: 51116

51116 VIN: 5TFBY5F14AX145470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 51116

Mileage 416,150 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.