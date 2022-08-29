Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Tundra Limited

416,150 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited

2010 Toyota Tundra Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Tundra Limited

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9210121
  2. 9210121
  3. 9210121
  4. 9210121
  5. 9210121
  6. 9210121
  7. 9210121
  8. 9210121
  9. 9210121
  10. 9210121
  11. 9210121
  12. 9210121
  13. 9210121
  14. 9210121
  15. 9210121
  16. 9210121
  17. 9210121
  18. 9210121
  19. 9210121
  20. 9210121
  21. 9210121
  22. 9210121
  23. 9210121
  24. 9210121
  25. 9210121
  26. 9210121
  27. 9210121
  28. 9210121
  29. 9210121
  30. 9210121
  31. 9210121
  32. 9210121
  33. 9210121
  34. 9210121
  35. 9210121
  36. 9210121
  37. 9210121
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

416,150KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9210121
  • Stock #: 51116
  • VIN: 5TFBY5F14AX145470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51116
  • Mileage 416,150 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 29.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51116 - LOT #: 104 - RESERVE PRICE: NOT SET - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2019 Generac MLT6SMD...
 5,645 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Mustang GT...
 85,185 KM
$24,300 + tax & lic
2018 Volkswagen Golf...
 103,942 KM
$13,300 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory