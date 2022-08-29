Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Golf

97,921 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9215155
  2. 9215155
  3. 9215155
  4. 9215155
  5. 9215155
  6. 9215155
  7. 9215155
  8. 9215155
  9. 9215155
  10. 9215155
  11. 9215155
  12. 9215155
  13. 9215155
  14. 9215155
  15. 9215155
  16. 9215155
  17. 9215155
  18. 9215155
  19. 9215155
  20. 9215155
  21. 9215155
  22. 9215155
  23. 9215155
  24. 9215155
  25. 9215155
  26. 9215155
  27. 9215155
  28. 9215155
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

97,921KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9215155
  • Stock #: 51119
  • VIN: WVWDA9AJ8AW188842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 51119
  • Mileage 97,921 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 1.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 51119 - LOT #: 608 - RESERVE PRICE: UNRESERVED - CARPROOF REPORT: NOT AVAILABLE **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - DONATE A CAR CANADA: THE PROCEEDS FROM THE SALE OF THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO CHARITY. - UNRESERVED: THIS VEHICLE HAS NO RESERVE PRICE AND WILL SELL TO THE HIGHEST BID. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2016 Ford Explorer L...
 154,195 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Honda Ridgeline...
 388,348 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Golf
97,921 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory