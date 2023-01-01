Menu
2010 Volkswagen Golf

212,085 KM

$4,400

+ tax & licensing
$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2010 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$4,400

+ taxes & licensing

212,085KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813532
  • Stock #: 64265
  • VIN: WVWDA7AJ2AW118113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 64265
  • Mileage 212,085 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY APRIL 11.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 64265 - LOT #: 544 - RESERVE PRICE: $4,400 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT: NON-SPECIFIC AUCTIONEER ANNOUNCEMENT. CALL 403-250-1995 FOR DETAILS. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2013 Lincoln NAVIGAT...
 230,454 KM
$12,000 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Silve...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Ford Edge Limited
 251,629 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

